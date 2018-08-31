Guess who makes the best boerewors in SA?

Mom makes best boerewors in SA

Mom of two, Yvonne Blaauw from Wellington in the Western Cape, makes the best boerewors in South Africa.

Earlier today (29 August 2018) Blaauw (47) was announced the winner of the 26th annual Championship Boerewors competition and her recipe – South Africa’s number one boerewors – will be available in all Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide from Friday, 14 September 2018.

“How amazing to win this competition,” exclaimed Blaauw. “I have been perfecting my boerewors recipe for as long as I can remember, so to know that it is the very best in the country is just incredible!”

Along with the sought-after title of SA’s No.1 Boerewors Champion, Blaauw has also won the grand prize of a brand new Toyota Hilux DC 2.8 GD-6 Raised Body Raider worth over R500 000.

Second and third place went to Jean Drotsky from Pretoria and Bobby Hassen from Randgate respectively. The top three each received gift hampers from sponsors Coca Cola and Wellington’s as well as Shoprite and Checkers gift vouchers.

The top ten finalists of the 2018 Championship Boerewors competition competed at a ‘Braai in the Sky’ where they impressed an independent judging panel of culinary experts from the South African Chefs Association (SACA), who were tasked with selecting this year’s number one boerewors.

Also present at the ‘Braai in the Sky’ was ex-Springbok rugby player and boerewors enthusiast, Bakkies Botha. “Everybody says rugby brings people together, but I always say that boerewors brings people together. To me it represents passion, culture and tradition.”

Shoprite and Checkers are proud of South Africa’s boerewors tradition and celebrate it every year by hosting the Championship Boerewors competition.

THE TOP 10 FINALISTS