Gushwell Brooks Steps into the Helm: A New Era of Leadership at the Collen Mashawana Foundation – By Mmatlala Lekoloane

By Mmatlala Lekoloane

In a move set to propel the organisation to new heights, Gushwell Brooks has taken the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Collen Mashawana Foundation. With his wealth of experience in the civil society, human rights, media, and communications sectors, Brooks is poised to drive meaningful change and amplify the Foundation’s impact.

As he steps into his new role, Brooks brings with him a proven track record of leadership and a passion for social justice. His extensive experience in the non-profit sector, including his tenure as Head of Department – Mandela Day at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, has equipped him with the skills and expertise necessary to navigate the complex landscape of social change.

Brooks’ background in law, having graduated with an LLB from the University of the Witwatersrand, has provided him with a solid foundation in advocacy and human rights. His experience as a media professional, including his work as a talk show host and television anchor, has also honed his ability to communicate effectively and amplify the voices of marginalized communities.

Under Brooks’ leadership, the Collen Mashawana Foundation is set to embark on an exciting new chapter in its journey. With his vision, expertise, and commitment to social justice, Brooks is poised to make a lasting impact and drive real change in the lives of those the Foundation serves.

“I am excited to join the Collen Mashawana Foundation and contribute to its critical work,” Brooks said. “I look forward to working with the team, partners, and communities to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

With Brooks at the helm, the Collen Mashawana Foundation is poised for a bright future, one marked by innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to social justice.