Handover of Much-needed Cycling Gear at Sani2c

Restonic SA – supporting good sleep and local sport

Johannesburg, 9 December 2020: Restonic SA, a proudly South African bedding business, has been supporting the Sani2c event for more than five years, alongside its parent company, KAP Industrial Holdings, which is the title sponsor of the beloved MTB race. Every year, Restonic sponsors an annual competition that sees two lucky Sani2C riders winning a night in the Restonic luxury glamping tent (with a proper Restonic bed – a real luxury after a day of hard racing in the mud). This year, for the 2020 event, the brand also sponsored cycling kit for development riders within the Underberg region.

Restonic has a proud history of supporting not only a good night’s sleep for South African customers, but also various sports, from boxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) and cycling. This year, together with Ciovita, the prestigious cycling kit brand, Restonic sponsored cycling jerseys for the Underberg Cycling Team.

Two of the riders, Freedom Nkosi and Sfiso Dlamini, rode the 2020 Sani2c race, proudly starting each day of the three-day race in new Restonic kit. Nkosi said he was thrilled with his new cycling jersey, as he felt “more representable”. “I feel like a brand ambassador,” he says. “People see you wearing that kit and they take notice”.

Nkosi has been riding for seven years and although he has ridden races like the Amashova before, this was his first Sani2C race. “What I like about mountain biking is that it’s just not like a walk in the park. You have to work for it to win,” he says. “I think that Sani2c is good for the community, the reason being that it’s a big event that creates job opportunities and educational opportunities. Also, the perspective, and the vision of the community changes with a race like this.”

Dale Harley, Executive: Sales & Marketing at Restonic SA, says that Restonic SA and KAP are committed to sponsoring the Sani2C because of the strong social upliftment objectives behind the event, which employs people from communities along the route to assist in the organisation of the event, and also contributes to various schools, charities and environmental groups in the region.

“It’s been great to see the photos of Freedom and Sfiso from the event, as well as some of our employees who took part in the race this year and facilitated the handover of the kit to the Underberg Cycling Team,” he says. “Normally I would be there myself and it looks like everyone had a lot of fun, despite the rain and mud.”