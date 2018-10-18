Handover R60k music instrument in Scottsdene

Handover R60k music instruments in Scottsdene by #JBNG | next Tues 09th Oct

Join Bands Not Gangs is a good news, heart-warming story of hope, social impact and power of creativity – that your readers & listeners will appreciate.

We attach a formal invite to our handover in Scottsdene [ 08.00 – 09.30am – on Tuesday 09th October] of R60k worth of music instruments for the youth. Scottsdene is part of the 7th highest crime area in the country as reported in the SAPS figures for 2017/2018.

Dignitaries include Hon. Minister Dan Plato (Western Cape MEC Safety & Security and incoming Mayor of Cape Town), Pastor Benjamin Arde (#Pray4SA Movement), Community Hero & School Principal Mr Peter Links and Musicians Allou April and Shana Ray.

Your invitation contains the draft programme, deep background and contact information for sound-bites, images and interviews. This can be arranged prior to, on the day and thereafter – with our leaders, speakers, youth, musicians and dignitaries. We will be delighted to assist you with this.

We look forward to your attendance, support and coverage of our initiative – to help us ‘write a new story’ for our youth [and families] on the Cape Flats.