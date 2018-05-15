Handyman life – changing experience

LIFE CHANGING PAINT PURCHASE WINS SCHOOL HANDYMAN WHEELS VALUED AT R500 000

Aaron Matumbike, the handyman at Trinityhouse Little Falls Pre-Primary in Roodepoort, did not know that the purchase of Plascon paint last year would change his life. Matumbike took his chances and entered the Plascon Bumpa Competition with great hopes of winning, but never expected what lady luck had on the cards for him.

To much excitement, the grand prize of a Ford Ranger valued at R500 000 was handed over to an astonished Aaron in a surprise ceremony arranged at the school on 27 March 2018. With the school children in on the secret, Aaron was overwhelmed by the goodwill from the people around him. About his amazing windfall he said, “I am very excited. Even though I was very hopeful, I did not expect to win. I am grateful for the prize, as this is the first step towards buying a house for my family. Thank you to the Plascon team for the life-changing prize, there are not enough words to express my gratitude” Aaron further thanked Trinityhouse Little Falls Pre-Primary, who have been like family to him, for their support and kindheartedness.

Principal Lynn van Jaarsveld said, “Uncle Aaron as the kids call him is such an amazing person. He helps with the school maintenance, is friendly and always does his work with a smile. He has a wife and one-year old daughter and walks to school every day even though he has a driver’s licence. There is honestly no one better deserving of this prize which we believe will change his life completely.” Aaron has been working at Trinityhouse Little Falls Pre-Primary since January 2015 and is a much-loved member of the school and local community.

Katlego Kondlo, Plascon BU Head Decorative, Colour and Professional said “We are so thrilled and incredibly happy for our winner, Aaron. The immense joy that was created not only for him but also for all those around him lets us know that we as Plascon are on the right journey in our Designed For Life philosophy which we adopted last year. This simply means, that if what we do does not change people’s lives, then it isn’t Plascon. We wish that this experience for Aaron becomes the catalyst for even greater and positive changes in his life. And when his dream house comes along, let’s hope it’s Plascon that makes life for him and his family even more colourful.”