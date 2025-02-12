Happy Days – The Good Life Show Partners with Smile FM

It is official – Smile FM, ‘Cape Town’s Number One Station for Music Variety’, exclusively partners with The Good Life Show, Cape Town’s Number One Food, Drink and Conscious Living Event, making this a perfect pairing. Smile FM will be letting Capetonians know about the huge ‘variety’ of exciting, innovative products and experiences that’s on show at the Good Life Show, an event that keeps visitors returning year after year.

Taking place in Cape Town from 30 May to 1 June at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and in Johannesburg later in the year, The Good Life Show is the first and original event to showcase better life choices through delicious and exciting food and beverages, wellness, and honest-to-goodness living. Smile FM and The Good Life Show both provide powerful platforms for storytelling, making the collaboration a natural pairing. While Smile FM brings entertainment to the airwaves, The Good Life Show gives producers the stage to share how they are making a difference with nutritious food, innovative products, and high-quality lifestyle goods.

Event producer, Heidi Warricker says: “We are very excited to have Smile FM on board as our official radio partner for this, our fifth annual show. We look forward to broadcasting our shared vision of the shows impact, joy and influence. I’m sure this will be a truly great partnership.”

Lois O’Brien, Managing Director at Smile FM believes this collaboration is a great fit. “Smile FM is all about playing the music our listeners love, providing information and entertainment and putting smiles on faces. Together with The Good Life Show, we will be bringing all the magic of health, wellness, natural and organic products, plant-based innovations and sustainable ideas to the public and our listeners. This is going to be an exciting partnership with a one of its kind event.”

The Good Life Show is designed to inspire, educate, and entertain, offering a path to a healthier, happier lifestyle. With a dynamic blend of wellness advice, mouthwatering culinary experiences, and practical insights into sustainable living, this event promises to be the ultimate platform for anyone seeking inspiration for a more conscious life.

Explore the fantastic products showcased on The Good Life Show: https://youtu.be/2OSSOfyyS7M

Be sure not to miss out! Remember to mark your calendars for the event happening this May in Cape Town!

SHOW DATES 2025

Cape Town: 30 MAY to 1 JUNE – Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

Johannesburg: 1 – 3 AUGUST – Kyalami International Convention Centre

CATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 EDITIONS:

Cape Town Highlights: https://youtu.be/1GkVx9sm6uY

Johannesburg Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCbmuTH0ET8

TICKETS

If you are involved in the Plant-based, Natural and Organic, Free-from, Health, Wellness, or Sustainable Living sectors, we invite you to join us at The Good Life Show or purchase tickets to attend through Quicket. See links below.

🔗 Apply Now: https://goodlifeshowafrica.com/exhibit

🔗 Book Tickets | Cape Town: https://qkt.io/TheGoodLifeShow-CapeTown

🔗 Book Tickets | Joburg: https://qkt.io/TheGoodLifeShow-Joburg

Super Early Bird Tickets

Super discounted Early Bird tickets for The Good Life Show 2025 are available now, but they are limited! For just R175, you can secure 2 general admission entries (the best price ever), so don’t hesitate—book yours today and enjoy a 50% saving… This offer ends at midnight on 14 February 2025. (Ts & Cs apply. Click here.)

Click here to book your Early Bird Tickets for the Cape Town GLS or here for the Joburg GLS.

Don’t forget to quote 2FOR1 to save now!

WOULD YOU LIKE TO EXHIBIT?

And if you are interested in showcasing your brand or products, apply to exhibit now. Do not miss your chance to be part of the sustainable lifestyle revolution.

