A review by Steuart Pennington.

If you are interested in how history is inextricably linked to modern science, then you will find this book “ HARAMBEE – The Spirit of innovation in Africa” by Mike Bruton a fascinating read. There is hardly a subject that is not covered from innovations in agriculture, to energy, to education, to transport, to e-commerce. The contents are comprehensive in every way giving detail as to the history and the innovative spirit that is so much part of Africa. Well-illustrated, this 360 page book, gives carefully selected examples, thoroughly researched from virtually every country on the African continent. In particular it showcases the resourcefulness and resilience shown by the people of Africa as they search for solutions to the pressing problems they face daily. If you are inquisitive, want to learn of the 800 inventions out of Africa, and who’s idea they were you will not be able to put this book down.

ISBN 978-1-928246-41-1

Distributed in Africa by Blue Weaver 021 710 7302

Europe/UK by Eurospan +44 0 17 6760 4972

US/Canada by Lynne Rienner Publishers +1 303 444 6684