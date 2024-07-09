Harry Oppenheimer Fellowship Award goes to Stellenbosch University immunologist

Stellenbosch University immunologist Professor Clive Gray received the prestigious Harry Oppenheimer Fellowship Award, which recognises world-class research that has far-reaching impact, on 3 July 2024.

“Professor Gray’s research has the potential to revolutionise our understanding of how the human placenta functions and, from that, uncover new pathways to improving mother-child health. We are excited to watch this story unfold, as we have witnessed the stories of previous Harry Oppenheimer Fellows change the game in fields from biochemistry and biology to engineering, history, and zoology to mention a few” says Oppenheimer Memorial Trust (OMT) chair Rebecca Oppenheimer.