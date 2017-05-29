SA Golf Youth lead the way

Birthday bliss for SA’s Kyle McClatchie

Published on May 29, 2017 |

Statistically, 23 June is the happiest day of the year, but 28 May will definitely be the happiest day for Kyle McClatchie for years to come.

South Africa’s top-ranked amateur spent the best part of his 20th birthday on the Hotchkin Course at the Woodhall Spa Golf Club in England on Sunday, but it was worth the effort when he was presented with the best gift he could hope for – the coveted Brabazon Trophy.

McClatchie came under intense pressure in the final round from Scotland’s Jamie Stewart and English duo Jack Singh Brar and Jake Burnage, but birdie putt at the final hole for a two-under-par 71 helped McClatchie to close out a one-shot victory over the British trio.

‘As birthday presents go, just a Major title could top this,’ said the delighted GolfRSA National Squad player after his 10-under-par 282 triumph.

McClatchie’s name will be added to those of Neville Sundelson (1974), Richard Kaplan (1986), Craig Rivett (1989) and Charl Schwartzel (2002) and he was thrilled to continue South Africa’s proud history in the prestigious English men’s open amateur stroke play championship.

Source: Compleat Golfer