HEADLINE : Thrills and Spills at Zip Zap’s Vooma! Circus Show

Zip Zap is back with a high-octane circus show called VOOMA! which will be staged at the Zip Zap Dome, next to the Artscape Theatre, on the 27th and 28th of May and 3rd and 4th of June 2023.

As the name indicates, VOOMA! is a fast-paced, action-filled circus show suitable for all ages. Trapeze, acrobatics, unbelievable juggling, and outrageous comedy will be performed by a courageous cast of ordinary kids doing extraordinary things. This circus family will take the audience on a journey into their world of magic, fun, and excitement.

The VOOMA! cast are young performers from the advanced Zappers and Dare2Dream programmes, accompanied by their ‘older brothers and sisters’ who have just returned from France after a 3-month tour with Zip Zap’s professional production called Rhapsodie. 90 shows, 400 000 audience members, and nationally televised, this tour has put Zip Zap on the world stage with a bang!

Brent van Rensburg, Co-founder and Artistic Director at Zip Zap shared his excitement, “Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind Zip Zap production, guaranteed to entertain both young and old. VOOMA! is what VOOMA! does!”

Tickets are priced at R125 per person and are available at Quicket.

Shows will take place at the Zip Zap Dome, 10 Jan Smuts Street, Cape Town, daily at 12h00 and 16h00 on Saturday 27 May, Sunday 28 May, Saturday 3 June and Sunday 4 June 2023. Doors open an hour before the show starts. Seating is unreserved raked seating, available on a first come first served basis.

Discount packages are available for school fundraisers. Email events@zip-zap.co.za for more information.

Refreshments are available. This is a cash free event. Credit / Debit cards & SnapScan only.

For more information, please visit www.zip-zap.co.za