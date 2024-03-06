HEINEKEN Beverages Honours History of Entrepreneurship

HEINEKEN Beverages proudly announces the continuation of its Green Seeds Entrepreneurship Programme, which is a part of its Brew a Better World sustainability initiative. Founded in 1864 by Gerard Heineken, the company maintains its commitment to social impact and entrepreneurship. Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN Beverages’ Corporate Affairs Director, highlights the importance of supporting entrepreneurs within communities, aiming to help small businesses thrive and eventually do business with HEINEKEN Beverages.

The Green Seeds Programme focuses on empowering small businesses by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation, providing market access, fostering financial inclusion, and addressing daily challenges encountered by SMEs. The current cohort emphasises sustainable growth, market access, and financial development.

This initiative is a part of HEINEKEN Beverages’ Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Programme, which supports entrepreneurship for both new and established enterprises. The ESD programme offers services for manufacturing optimisation and business efficiency improvement, supporting small businesses across all stages of development.

Over the past two years, the Green Seeds Programme has seen the participation of numerous small businesses, with 17 completing the programme last year and an additional 23 set to graduate in 2024. Since its inception in 2019, 191 small businesses have benefited from the programme, with participants from various regions such as Soshanguve, Springs, Sharpeville, and Soweto.

The programme has supported businesses across diverse industries including food and beverage, construction, education, IT, fashion, manufacturing, water purification, solar, photography, logistics, landscaping, tourism, and recycling.

Unique aspects of the Green Seeds Programme include building a “Green Seeds Economy,” providing startUP&go training endorsed by the ILO, and offering hands-on mentorship fostering strong relationships between mentors and small businesses.

Noteworthy entrepreneurs who have benefitted from the programme include Refilwe Masekane, Kenosi Khutsoane, Zandile Ndala, Lufuno Rasoesoe, and Nozipho Falatsi. These entrepreneurs have demonstrated remarkable growth and success in various sectors, showcasing the impact of the Green Seeds Programme on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Overall, the Green Seeds Entrepreneurship Programme by HEINEKEN Beverages continues to play a vital role in empowering small businesses, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving sustainable economic growth within communities.