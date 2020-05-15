HEINEKEN South Africa Donates R1m in PPE to Healthcare Heroes and COVID-19 Impacted Communities

HEINEKEN South Africa has donated critical protective equipment, and food hampers worth over R1 million to the Gauteng Department of Health and local communities, joining many other industry players who have contributed to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal protective equipment (PPEs) valued at R1 million, including masks, gloves and medical-grade disinfectants, will be distributed to various hospitals for healthcare workers at the coalface of the pandemic. Some of the PPE is destined for the newly erected field hospital at Nasrec Exhibition Centre, an isolation and quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients in anticipation of increasing infections.

Additional to the protective equipment, HEINEKEN also donated refreshments for hospital kitchens including tea, coffee, rusks and energy bars to sustain the hospital staff on duty.

Just over 100 families living in MidVaal (where HEINEKEN operates its brewery), Orlando East, Alexandra townships and a homeless shelter in Roodepoort benefited from the food donation. HEINEKEN worked with local community organisations, including Lethabo Feeding Scheme, Reabetswe Community Care Service and Dorah’s Ark. HEINEKEN also donated groceries to one of its customers, Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant in Soweto that is currently running a soup kitchen twice a week for its community.

“As HEINEKEN South Africa we strongly believe in showcasing our global ethos of ‘Brewing a Better World’ through actions. Through the two significant donations, we are fulfilling our commitment to ‘Promote health and safety’, and ‘Growing with and supporting communities’, especially in the areas in which we operate. We hope the donations give relief and comfort where it is most needed,” says Millicent Maroga, Corporate Affairs Director, HEINEKEN South Africa.

Globally, HEINEKEN donated close to R300 million to support the Red Cross with its relief efforts for the most vulnerable people affected by Covid-19, particularly in Africa, Asia and Latin America.