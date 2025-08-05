Help Get the Run for Rangers Team Over the R700k Mark!

Tackling the gruelling conditions experienced daily by rangers across the continent, 19 enthusiastic runners managed to survive the R100km Run for Rangers with teamwork – and some help from the physios! The 2-day fundraiser, which saw participants and rangers traversing Babanango Game Reserve in Zululand, KZN concluded on 27 July. While they’ve approached the R600k mark, they’re keeping donations open to reach the R700k target – all of which goes towards helping rangers on the frontline of conservation.

“The conditions were tough as it was rather cold and windy during the weekend, with some mornings even touching zero degrees with frost on the cars!” commented Harry Bailey (21), Founder of Run for Rangers. “The hills broke all of the runners, but there was amazing teamwork as they pushed each other over mountains and through deep valleys. Our two physios had to work double time with the sore legs and stiff bodies on the second day, as running on this terrain in nothing like tar – the loose rocks and slippery dusty hills are nothing to scoff at!

Bailey said the 4th edition of Run for Rangers – which is held in partnership with Project Rhino and Sports for Lives – was a massive success, with 19 runners competing (including 3 international participants) alongside 15 rangers. “It was great to see the friendships built between the rangers and runners. All the runners’ campaigns are still open as we would love to hit our R700k target for our rangers.”

How Run for Rangers Works

All participants are challenged to answer the question: ‘Are you as tough as a ranger?’.

Every participant raises a minimum of R40 000 to enter (more if possible), which covers all expenses and contributes towards the fundraising initiative. Through Project Rhino, the funds raised from Run for Rangers go directly to the specific needs of rangers – from the basics of supplying rangers with better equipment, or buying horse and dog feed, to helping fund incredible environmental operations such as rhino dehorning.

How You Can Help!

There are ways to support the Run for Rangers cause without competing! Help them get to the R700k by contributing towards the cause. Visit www.runforrangers.net to donate to the fundraising efforts. For more information and to keep updated, follow @RunforRangers on Instagram and Facebook.