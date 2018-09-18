Heritage day – what is there to celebrate?

HERITAGE DAY: What makes us….us?

There is so much ‘stuff’ going on at the moment in this the country of our birth, which we call home, where we have our roots, where we have our heritage – to the point where we question the very essence and meaning of ‘heritage day’; is it just another public holiday?; a somewhat superficial ‘braai day’?; a time to lament what could have been?; or a real time to celebrate?

I took time out to reflect…………..

What makes us…..us? In the context of our heritage, our complex history, our ’94 transition, our heritage ……I thought about it……. and jotted the following:

We sing rhythmically no matter the occasion

We humour collectively no matter the circumstance

We befriend sincerely no matter the who

We braai generously no matter the when

We appreciate beauty no matter the where

We engage diversity no matter the what

We share our democracy no matter the news

We grieve united no matter the cause

We resent corruption no matter the perpetrator

We loathe crime no matter the miscreant.

We find faith together, no matter the religion.

We strive to love, no matter the differences.

We oppose racism, no matter the skin colour

We readily forgive, no matter the shortfalls

We impart our generosity, no matter the limitations.

We persevere in adversity, no matter the challenge

We work to serve, no matter the difficulty

I’d be happy to hear your suggestions…..to add to the list for next year!

Happy Heritage Day!