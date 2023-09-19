HERITAGE DAY: What makes us….us?

By Steuart Pennington
There is so much ‘stuff’ going on at the moment in this the country of our birth, which we call home, where we have our roots, where we have our heritage – to the point where we question the very essence and meaning of ‘Heritage Day’; is it just another public holiday?; a somewhat superficial ‘braai day’?; a time to lament what could have been?; or a real time to celebrate?
I took time out to reflect…………..
What makes us…..us? In the context of our heritage, our complex history, our ’94 transition, our heritage ……I thought about it……. and jotted the following:
We sing rhythmically, no matter the occasion
We humour collectively, no matter the circumstance
We befriend sincerely, no matter the who
We braai generously, no matter the when
We appreciate beauty, no matter the where
We engage diversity, no matter the differences
We share our democracy, no matter the contradictions
We grieve united, no matter the cause
We resent corruption, no matter the perpetrator
We loathe crime, no matter the miscreant.
We find faith together, no matter the religion.
We strive to love, no matter the barriers
We oppose racism, no matter the colour
We readily forgive, no matter the shortfalls
We share generously, no matter the limitations.
We persevere in adversity, no matter the challenge
We vasbyt resiliently, no matter the hardship
We clean up, no matter the carnage
We work to serve, no matter the difficulty
We support our national sports men and women, no matter their code, race or gender
I’d be happy to hear your suggestions…..to add to the list for next year!
Happy Heritage Day!
Copyright www.sagoodnews.co.za