By Steuart Pennington

HERITAGE DAY: What makes us….us?

The celebration of Heritage Day understates the performance of government, our ‘heritage’ of improved and equal access and improved and equal opportunity to education, health and employment has been a failure.

Notwithstanding, our social cohesion is remarkable, across all races. I pondered on what makes us…..us? In the context of our heritage, our complex history, our ’94 transition, ……I thought about it……. and jotted the following:

We sing rhythmically, no matter the occasion

We humour collectively, no matter the circumstance

We befriend sincerely, no matter the who

We braai generously, no matter the when

We appreciate beauty, no matter the where

We engage diversity, no matter the differences

We share our democracy, no matter the contradictions

We grieve united, no matter the cause

We resent corruption, no matter the perpetrator

We loathe crime, no matter the miscreant.

We find faith together, no matter the religion.

We strive to love, no matter the barriers

We oppose racism, no matter the colour

We readily forgive, no matter the shortfalls

We share generously, no matter the limitations.

We persevere in adversity, no matter the challenge

We vasbyt resiliently, no matter the hardship

We clean up, no matter the carnage

We work to serve the less fortunate, no matter government distance

We yearn for equal access to good education, no matter DoE indifference

We share the dignity of meaningful work, no matter obstructive legislation

We support our national sports men and women, no matter their code, race or gender

We accept our Election results, no matter the outcome

We have high hopes for our future, no matter the setbacks

I’d be happy to hear your suggestions…..to add to the list for next year!

Happy Heritage Day!

