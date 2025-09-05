HERITAGE DAY: What makes us….us?

As we celebrate Heritage Day we are mystified by the National Dialogue; yet another talk shop poorly supported by credible commentators against a ‘heritage’ of 30 years of disappointment for what could have been.
Notwithstanding, our social cohesion remains remarkable; our goodwill palpable; we, the great majority of us, are not going to let this country fail. I pondered on this. What makes us…..us? I spoke to a cross-section of our people, in our townships, at our schools, on our farms, in our cities, and jotted down much of what they had to say:
We sing rhythmically, no matter the occasion
We humour collectively, no matter the circumstance
We befriend sincerely, no matter the who
We braai generously, no matter the when
We appreciate beauty, no matter the where
We engage diversity, no matter the differences
We share our democracy, no matter the contradictions
We grieve united, no matter the cause
We resent corruption, no matter the perpetrator
We loathe crime, no matter the miscreant.
We find faith together, no matter the religion.
We strive to love, no matter the barriers
We oppose racism, no matter the colour
We readily forgive, no matter the shortfalls
We share generously, no matter the limitations.
We persevere in adversity, no matter the challenge
We vasbyt resiliently, no matter the hardship
We clean up, no matter the carnage
We work to serve the less fortunate, no matter the distance of government
We yearn for equal access to good education, no matter the indifference of officialdom
We share the dignity of meaningful work, no matter the obstructive legislation
We support our national sports men and women, no matter their code, race or gender
We accept our election results, no matter the outcome
We have high hopes for our future, no matter the setbacks
