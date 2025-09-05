HERITAGE DAY: What makes us….us?

As we celebrate Heritage Day we are mystified by the National Dialogue; yet another talk shop poorly supported by credible commentators against a ‘heritage’ of 30 years of disappointment for what could have been.

Notwithstanding, our social cohesion remains remarkable; our goodwill palpable; we, the great majority of us, are not going to let this country fail. I pondered on this. What makes us…..us? I spoke to a cross-section of our people, in our townships, at our schools, on our farms, in our cities, and jotted down much of what they had to say:

We sing rhythmically, no matter the occasion

We humour collectively, no matter the circumstance

We befriend sincerely, no matter the who

We braai generously, no matter the when

We appreciate beauty, no matter the where

We engage diversity, no matter the differences

We share our democracy, no matter the contradictions

We grieve united, no matter the cause

We resent corruption, no matter the perpetrator

We loathe crime, no matter the miscreant.

We find faith together, no matter the religion.

We strive to love, no matter the barriers

We oppose racism, no matter the colour

We readily forgive, no matter the shortfalls

We share generously, no matter the limitations.

We persevere in adversity, no matter the challenge

We vasbyt resiliently, no matter the hardship

We clean up, no matter the carnage

We work to serve the less fortunate, no matter the distance of government

We yearn for equal access to good education, no matter the indifference of officialdom

We share the dignity of meaningful work, no matter the obstructive legislation

We support our national sports men and women, no matter their code, race or gender

We accept our election results, no matter the outcome

We have high hopes for our future, no matter the setbacks

Copyright www.sagoodnews.co.za