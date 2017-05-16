Herman Mashaba: Delivery, delivery, delivery!

DELIVERY: THE NAME OF THE GAME

Herman Mashaba is a South African entrepreneur, politician and Mayor of Johannesburg. He is the founder of the hair products company Black Like Me.

Below are the highlights of his 2017 State of the City Address:

In his first State of the City Address, Mayor Herman Mashaba outlined key delivery successes achieved by the new DA-led administration since taking over in August 2016.

Mayor Mashaba asked residents to be patient as his new administration tackles years of neglect, incorrect priorities, decay and mismanagement in Johannesburg.

He showed that a new approach is getting results:

An extra R88 million will help the war on potholes – 17 696 were fixed in March alone.

The City is recruiting & training 1 500 more JMPD police officers to keep our communities safe.

R49 million will be spent on more Pikitup cleaning shifts.

The new Anti-corruption Unit has exposed an estimated R2 billion in fraud and corruption.

7 374 small businesses have been helped by the City’s SME Hubs since the DA took over – thousands more than under the ANC.

The City’s new K-9 Narcotics Unit has declared a war on drugs – already taking hundreds of kilograms of drugs off our streets.

3 900 title deeds are being handed out so that residents can own their own homes – not one was handed out by the ANC in 2013/14.

After the success of a pilot project, six clinics now have extended operating hours –being open at night, on weekends and public holidays.

For the first time in Jozi’s history, there is a fair housing list with the names of 152 000 residents on it – 1 841 homes will be finished in 2017/18.

Together with its coalition partners, the DA-led City of Johannesburg plans to spend 60% of its 2017/18 budget on traditionally poor and underserviced areas.

Just goes to show – doesn’t it!