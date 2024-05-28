H&M South Africa Donates R1 Million to Fuel SA Harvest’s Fight Against Hunger

H&M South Africa has donated R1 million to local non-profit organisation SA Harvest, helping fund its mission to end hunger in the country. This significant contribution will empower SA Harvest to extend its impact and support in distributing nutritious meals to vulnerable individuals, families, and communities facing food insecurity.

On 15 May (International Day of Families), team members from H&M and SA Harvest gathered at eKhaya eKasi, one of SA Harvest’s beneficiaries in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, to celebrate the donation.