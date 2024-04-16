Holy Rosary School Tackles Harms of Social Media and Excessive Screen Time Through a Bold Phone-Free 40 Days Initiative

Holy Rosary School for Girls has completed a voluntary phone-free 40-day challenge that encouraged Gr 1-7 pupils to abstain from using their smart phones from 14 February to 31 March. The participating primary school students were challenged to keep their phones powered off at all times, refraining from all social media. The uptake was unexpectedly high with 76% of the Gr 4-7 girls pledging their support.

With the 40-day goal reached, the school reports that 44% of the girls managed to complete the 40 days, not accessing their device at all. A total of 28% stuck to it most of the time with some cheat days, while over 5% couldn’t meet the challenge; 23% who pledged don’t own phones but wanted to support their friends.

The initiative, believed to be the first of its kind in South Africa, was a bold and disruptive first step in a bigger campaign the school is driving – Smart Age for Smartphone. The campaign’s calling for the delay of smartphone ownership in children.

The school’s campaign coincides with new legislation making social media unlawful for children under 14 in Florida (USA). Social media law specialist, Emma Sadleir has publicly supported the school’s campaign and says smartphones should be banned in primary schools.

Principal Natalie Meerholz, the driving force behind the campaign says, “Parents overestimate the dangers of the ‘real world’ and underestimate the dangers of a smartphone.”

Concerned at the increasing cyber-bullying and inappropriate behaviour, particularly on WhatsApp, Meerholz conducted a survey of pupils in Gr 2 -7. Numbers climbed from Grade 4, with 76% of Grade 6 pupils and 98% of Grade 7s owning cellphones.

The school’s commitment to driving this change has also been fuelled by scientific findings that support that smartphone usage is an accelerator of mental health issues particularly in young girls. American social psychologist Jonathan Haidt draws correlations between the increase in depression, anxiety and self-harm in adolescent girls with the proliferation of social media. When IG launched, rates of teenage mental illness took a sharp upward turn, and have been rising ever since.

Although challenging, many girls reported better quality sleep, feeling less irritable and generally happier. There were more meaningful conversations and new hobbies were explored.

“New cyber laws in SA, set criminal liability at age 10 – it only takes one person to prosecute. We hope by delaying giving children smartphones – parents will realise they’re protecting them,” concludes Meerholz.

