Honorary Lifetime President of LITTLE EDEN Society, Lucy Slaviero was honoured by the Italian Ambassador to South Africa, His Excellency, Paolo Cuculi, with the award of Knighthood of the Order of the Star of Italy – ‘Cavaliere dell’Ordine della Stella d’Italia’.

Whilst this state award from the President Sergio Mattarella of Italy was officially announced in May 2019, the advent of Covid prevented the actual presentation ceremony until now.