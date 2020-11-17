Hope for Breast Cancer Survivors Using Art and Philanthropy

Johannesburg: November 13, 2020: Today, the Smile Artists Africa Project is excited to announce their first annual auction to be held at Killarney Country Club on 3 December 2020 in support of breast cancer. Smile Artists Africa is founded by Dr Brian Monaisa, an internationally renowned Plastic Surgeon whose passions extend beyond the usual nip tuck. Dr Monaisa has pledged to donate a selection of his favourite art pieces for the auction because “art is to be enjoyed for a period and then shared”.

Breast cancer is one of the top five most common cancers amongst South African women. New developments and progress have been made in diagnosis and therapeutic surgery, but there remains a gap champion reconstructive surgery for all breast cancer survivors. Smile Artists Africa aims to contribute towards reducing this burden and helping South African women to get the most from a renewed life with breast reconstruction.

The project has collaborated with the below independent local artists to create exclusive art pieces on different art mediums esteemed art lovers and collectors would dream of owning.

Azael Langa

Cow Mash

Cromwell Ngobeni

Greatjoy Ndlovu

Jan Jan Maanda

Malose Pete

Mbongeni Fakudze

Nkensani Rihlampfu

Olwethu De Vos

Percy Maimela

Siphiwe Makgoka

Sizwe Khoza

Sanusi Olatunji

Treatwell Mnisi

Zwelethu Machepha

Azael Langa is an artist and entrepreneur who has exhibited in several art galleries across South Africa and the world. His popular smoke master pieces have given him the opportunity to be featured in local and international art fairs. As the brand ambassador for Brand South Africa Play Your Part and an Art Partner to Boschendal Wines, his philosophy is that art is a lifestyle he weaves as part of his everyday life.

South Africa is abundant with local talent when it comes to the Arts and being able to combine the love of Art with a purposeful cause gives the specific artwork a transformed meaning. Many South African women go through breast cancer without the necessary support let alone having breast reconstructive surgery as an option. Dr Monaisa is using his love for art to lessen the burden faced by breast cancer survivors. One life at a time.

This auction will be conducted by Anton Welz, a renowned auctioneer who has expressed his support and commitment to the project. All proceeds and contributions from the auction will be donated towards breast reconstruction surgery for select breast cancer survivors in South Africa.

Partners in collaboration with the Smile Artists Africa project include:

Brand South Africa

Marang Aesthetics

Stephan Welz & Co

Boschendal Wines

With this auction being the first of many, guests can look forward to a soirée of entertainment and familiar faces within the media industry to come together for a worthy cause. This auction is not to be missed.