Hout Bay Resident (19) Takes on 27km ‘Freedom Paddle’ to Provide Community with 27 000 Meals

On Freedom Day, the 27th of April 2021, South Africans will celebrate 27 years of democracy. Inspired by the significance this day holds, Kola Cohen, a 19-year-old from Hout Bay, will be paddling 27km to provide 27,000 meals for vulnerable Capetonians.

Paddling on a prone board, Kola will be participating in the Freedom Paddle, an initiative where paddlers paddle from Cape Town to Robben Island (and back) to pay tribute to Nelson Mandela and the struggle heroes who fought for South Africa’s freedom.

Looking to pay it forward, Kola has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to support Love in a Bowl, a community farming initiative that delivers a ‘community pot’ of nutritious, organic food to 32 different creches, soup kitchens, and NGOs in the Hout Bay community.

“Although South Africa has a lot going for it, we still have some very deep systematic issues. A notable one is food security, as an athlete, I know that there is a direct relationship between nutrition and people’s ability to succeed. Love in a Bowl is playing their part by providing people with locally grown organic vegetables and I think there will be some great outcomes in the future.” – says Kola

With his ‘Paddle for Love’ campaign, Kola hopes to provide Love in a Bowl with enough funds to make 1000 community pots that will be able to serve 27 000 meals to those who need it the most.

In anticipation of his paddle, Kola has raised over R70 000 towards his fundraising target of R150 000 with contributions from 80 donors.

Support Kola’s campaign on BackaBuddy by donating here: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/courage-fundraiser

https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/courage-fundraiser