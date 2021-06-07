How an Inexpensive Bracelet Can Connect People and Brands and Change Lives

Learners at Mpumalanga’s JJ Matsane Primary School are learning in a brand new, fully-fledged computer centre thanks to a partnership between Relate bracelets and Protea Hotels by Mariott Kruger Gate.

The project was initiated by the Protea Hotel Marriott Kruger Gate as part of the company’s corporate social investment, to celebrate the opening of the newly refurbished hotel.

The funding of the computer centre with 41 laptops, new furniture, air-conditioning, CCTV, alarm, and security has been done through the collaborative work by the two entities. Relate made a generous donation of R140 000 which was raised through the sale of its bracelets, towards the R500 000 project.

Relate founder Lauren Gillis said the donation made by Relate and Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate demonstrates the importance of citizens joining hands to help out wherever possible during these particularly difficult times.

“South Africans have shown time and time again, the power of what happens when we unite for a common goal. Giving the learners of JJ Matsane Primary School the space to learn and develop is another important goal that has been reached by joining hands with Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate. At Relate, one of our main objectives is to lessen the economic divide which exists in our society. Over the years, our handmade beaded bracelets have allowed us to support many other charities and non-profit organisations, while at the same time giving dignity and hope to our bracelet makers who come from some of the most underprivileged areas in this country.” Gillis says.

Speaking at the official handover, the Mpumalanga MEC for Education, Mr. Bonakele Majupa thanked the leadership of the hotel and Relate Bracelets for its support.

“We cannot deny that technological developments have influenced all aspects of our lives, with this donation, children will be able to access not only their local library but a global library, and that will enable them to also strengthen their critical thinking skills. Today, a new world has been opened, a door of hope has been opened,” he said.