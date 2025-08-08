How Ardagh for Education is transforming STEM teaching – interview opportunity with PROTEC GM, Fannie Matumba

PROTEC Celebrates One-Year Anniversary as Implementation Partner for Ardagh for Education Programme, Driving STEM Excellence in South Africa

PROTEC (Programme for Technological Careers) proudly announces the one-year anniversary of its impactful partnership with Ardagh Glass Packaging – South Africa on the Ardagh for Education programme. This milestone marks a year since the inaugural teacher workshop, signifying a significant step forward in enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in communities surrounding Ardagh’s operations in Wadeville, Nigel, and Clayville.

The Ardagh for Education programme, a global initiative by Ardagh Group, is a long-term, 10-year commitment in South Africa designed to foster high-quality STEM teaching and inspire students’ interest in these critical subjects. As the dedicated implementation partner, PROTEC has been instrumental in translating this vision into tangible results on the ground, directly addressing the urgent need for robust STEM education in underserved communities.

Over the past year, PROTEC has focused on delivering robust educator support through focused training, equipping teachers with innovative methodologies and resources. This has directly translated into more engaging and hands-on learning experiences for students, enhancing their technical abilities and preparing them with essential 21st-century skills. The programme’s design, with its strong emphasis on teacher development across grades 4-12, ensures a widespread, lasting, and meaningful impact on the educational landscape.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this one-year milestone with Ardagh Glass Packaging South Africa,” said Balan Moodley, CEO at PROTEC. “Our partnership with Ardagh for Education embodies a shared commitment to empowering future generations through quality STEM education. This visionary programme dramatically improves the output of matriculants qualified for STEM-related tertiary studies and successful careers, which has been PROTEC’s constant ambition for decades. The progress we’ve seen in teacher upskilling and student engagement over the past year is a testament to the dedication of all involved, from the educators and learners to the communities and the Ardagh team. We look forward to many more years of inspiring future scientists, engineers, and innovators.”

The Ardagh for Education programme in South Africa is set to reach more than 200 primary and high schools, 1,100 educators, and over 300,000 learners in those grades over its decade-long tenure. PROTEC’s role is pivotal in ensuring the effective delivery of this ambitious and impactful initiative, contributing to Ardagh’s purpose of “making packaging for good” by investing in the communities where it operates. The programme is championed by Ardagh Ambassador and Springbok multiple World Cup Winning Rugby player, Damian Willemse, who shares the passion for community development and is excited by the potential for widespread impact in South Africa.

Since the first teacher workshop on July 20, 2024, PROTEC has been at the forefront of implementing the Ardagh for Education programme’s core objectives. Our efforts have been concentrated in the communities around Ardagh’s operations, specifically targeting schools in Wadeville, Nigel, and Clayville in Gauteng, with Bellville in the Western Cape coming onboard in 2026. These areas have been identified as key regions where enhanced STEM education can make a profound difference in the lives of young people and the economic development of their communities.

In 2024, the programme involved 16 schools from two districts in Gauteng: 4 primary and 4 secondary schools from Gauteng East, and 4 primary and 4 secondary schools from Ekurhuleni South. For 2025, the programme has expanded in 2025 to a total of 38 schools across three districts of Gauteng: 9 primary and 7 secondary schools from Gauteng East, 9 primary and 6 secondary schools from Ekurhuleni South, and 5 primary and 2 secondary schools from Ekurhuleni North.

The need for such an intervention is critical. The Trialogue Knowledge Hub reported that only 35% of matric learners wrote the final maths exam, with only 5% passing with 60% or more. In physical science, 69% of matrics who wrote the final exam passed in 2021. Furthermore, university graduation in STEM-related courses stands at around 20%, highlighting an urgent need to improve school education.

Future outlook:

As the Ardagh for Education programme progresses towards its 2035 goal, PROTEC will continue to expand its reach, impacting more schools and communities across South Africa. The focus will remain on sustainable teacher development and creating a pipeline of skilled young individuals ready to contribute to the nation’s economic growth and technological advancement. This long-term commitment underscores Ardagh’s dedication to its Sustainability Strategy and its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

About PROTEC:

PROTEC (Programme for Technological Careers) is a national STEM-focused NPO that was started under apartheid in 1982 by SAICE engineers and activists, specifically to increase the number of black engineers in South Africa. PROTEC’s track record is reflected in its excellent results – since inception, over 40,000 PROTEC alumni have embarked on successful STEM careers, and in 2023, 92% of PROTEC learners were pursuing a STEM-related career. As a wholly donor-funded NPO, PROTEC is dedicated to providing quality education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to disadvantaged students in South Africa, empowering young people to pursue careers in STEM fields and contribute to the economic development of the country.

About Ardagh Glass Packaging–Africa (Project Sponsor)

Ardagh Glass Packaging–Africa was established in 2022 when Ardagh Group (Ardagh) successfully concluded its strategic acquisition of Consol Glass. For nearly 80 years the company has exemplified manufacturing excellence across Africa, producing world-class, sustainable glass packaging for a better world. Our products are pure, healthy, beautiful, innovative, perfectly adaptable and infinitely recyclable. Today Ardagh is the leader in African glass packaging. Through technological and process excellence and a passionate, skilled and values-driven workforce, Ardagh Glass Packaging–Africa is well-positioned to meet the growing consumer demand for premium, quality, sustainable glass packaging in Africa.

