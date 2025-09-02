How Funky Socks Day Will Help Breadline Africa Change Children’s Lives in 2025

Breadline Africa, one of South Africa’s leading non-profit organisations dedicated to early childhood development, is once again stepping into the spotlight as a key beneficiary of PNA Funky Socks Day 2025. The nationwide fundraiser—now in its fourth year—has set its sights on raising R2.5 million by 12 September 2025, and Breadline Africa will use its share of the proceeds to place educational resource packs into the hands of children across some of the country’s most under-resourced communities.

For many of these children, it will be the first time they own their own pencil case, workbook, and basic learning tools—a seemingly small gesture that can spark a lifelong love of learning. “Through this partnership, we aim to bring learning to life,” says Marion Wagner, CEO of Breadline Africa. “These funds will help us provide educational packs to 50 Early Childhood Development centres, enabling educators and bright young minds to thrive.”

Funky Socks Day has become more than just a fun dress-up occasion. It is a collective act of kindness that touches the lives of thousands. Supporters—whether individuals, schools, or businesses—can purchase a sticker for just R10 in South Africa or N$10 in Namibia, or go a step further by donning limited-edition funky socks designed exclusively for the campaign. On Friday, 12 September 2025, South Africans and Namibians alike are invited to wear their funkiest socks, share photos on social media using #RockYourFunkySocks, and proudly stand behind the campaign’s four chosen beneficiaries: Breadline Africa, CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA, Rally to Read, and Matla a Bana.

Breadline Africa has been working for over 30 years to replace unsafe, makeshift structures with safe, child-friendly classrooms, kitchens, and toilets in early childhood development centres. Their mission is clear: to create spaces where children can dream, play, and learn with dignity. Over the years, their work has impacted more than 1.5 million children, and this year’s Funky Socks campaign is set to extend that reach.

“This is about more than a pencil case or a workbook,” adds Wagner. “It’s about giving a child the tools to feel proud, to believe in themselves, and to know that their future matters.”

How to Get Involved

Buy a Sticker: Available in-store at any PNA branch from 18 July 2025 (Mandela Day), or online .

. Wear Your Funky Socks: Show your support on 12 September 2025 and join the online movement with the hashtags #FunkySocksDay2025 #RockYourFunkySocks.

Custom Sock Orders: Schools and corporates can order bespoke socks with every cent going to the cause.

Last year, Funky Socks Day raised more than R1.5 million—proof that small acts, when multiplied, can change lives. This year, the ambition is bigger, the energy higher, and the heart behind the cause stronger than ever.

For Breadline Africa, every sticker sold is a step towards a brighter, more hopeful future for South Africa’s youngest learners.

For more information, please visit.