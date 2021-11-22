How Kindness Can Grow a Community

On 13 November 2021 the world celebrated World Kindness Day. The purpose of this day, is to help everyone understand that compassion for others is what binds us all together. This understanding has the power to bridge the gap in communities. In the same way Clover Mama Afrikas instil kindness in everything that they do for their communities.

If it wasn’t for the kindness and compassion that each and every Clover Mama Afrika possesses, then these communities and centres that they run would not be thriving. What better way to continue celebrating World Kindness Day this month than by pledging to do at least one intentional act of kindness to benefit someone else, not on one day a year, but rather one act a day!

With 54 appointed Mamas across South Africa, they lead the way in their communities by means of bread baking, quilting, sewing, cooking, mosaicing, looking after orphans and the elderly. They’ve also started businesses like piggeries and egg-laying projects and these 54 Clover Mama Afrika’s are spreading their kindness across the nation on a daily basis through job creation and skills transfer. By showing their kindness these Clover Mama Afrika’s are in effect growing their community and making their communities a kinder place to live in.

What kindness means to the Clover Mama Afrikas

Mama Felicity Maluleke from Soweto in Gauteng

“Never give up, no matter what your challenges are” – Mama Felicity focuses on her kindness at the Vutomi Inyiko Stimulation Centre.

Mama Selestien Moses from Ashbury in the Western Cape

“It is nice to know where you come from, but it is more important to know where you are going with life. If you know how to do something properly, show others how it should be done.” – Mama Selestien shows her kindness through her love of people which drives her to improve her community’s situation in any way she can.

Mama Phomolo Raisa from Botshabelo in the Free State

“People must be happy; always. Making people happy is my mission – I live to help young and old to overcome challenges.” – Mama Phomolo shows her kindness at her centre, Selfhelp Pre-school by spearding happiness.

Mama Rosie Mashale from Khayelitsha in the Western Cape

“Inspire people, young and old, before YOU expire.” – Mama Rosie spreads and shows her kindness for the children at her centre, Baphumelele Children’s Home by looking after them and making sure they have full lives.

“The Clover Mama Afrika’s are selfless, hard-working, kind and passionate individuals and without them we would not be Clover Mama Afrika. Without the kindness that they have for those around them, whether young, old, less fortunate or just in need of some care, the work that the Clover Mama Afrika’s do they do with passion and love. The Mama’s regularly host events within their communities, inviting and including everyone and making them feel part of their families. I think we can all truly learn something from these Mama’s and the way they operate and grow their communities on a daily basis,” says Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust.

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2004. The project has been running successfully since 2004 and hosted 440 training sessions with over 2313 beneficiaries over the years.