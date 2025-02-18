How kindness impacts society

In the spirit of ‘kindness day’ the Mama Afrikas share how kindness has changed their communities

On 17 February we celebrate World Random Acts of Kindness Day, which provides a chance for people across the world to perform thoughtful acts of kindness with the intent of spreading joy and kindness to others. Ultimately we want to see the world being made into a better place and the Clover Mama Afrika project is no different; the Mamas are champions of kindness at their centres and in their communities.

The Mama Afrikas run their own centres across the country in rural communities and jointly believe that kindness is one of the elements that make their centres successful and make their communities thrive. Some of the Mama Afrikas share what kindness means to them and how applying kindness as a mindset has impacted them:

“Kindness cost nothing but means everything. Making my community a better place starts by spreading kindness and love. You never know what a person is facing each and every day and that’s why it is important to help out where you can and spread as much kindness as possible. We can start by seeking what people need and help where we can,” she says.

“From my perspective I have seen that my community fights a battle every day to put food on the table and because of this I knew I had to start helping where I can. This led to me handing out food parcels to the community to help the needy. My aim was to help those who need it the most with the little that I have,” explains Mama Feziwe.

“I believe that spreading kindness and lending a helping hand always has a way of coming back to you, so if you are given the chance to do good in the world, you should take it. I have encountered many people who walk through my door to ask for small part time jobs and I have welcomed them with open arms because I understand how hard it is to wake up each morning not knowing what you will eat tonight and not being able to get a job anywhere” she adds.

Mama Nolitha Ndalasi from Khayelitsha in the Western Cape

“Random acts of kindness can build the community by bringing hope to those who have experienced despair due to poverty or loss and having to face many challenges. It can bring Ubuntu to communities and that’s what we need today, people being brought together and uniting through kindness,” says Mama Nolitha.

Mama Nolitha recalls that the floods in July 2024 affected many in the Western Cape, and some community members lost everything in their homes. Some even lost their entire homes. “I knew I had to do something and somehow help where I can and showing kindness doesn’t take a lot of effort, so that’s what I did! I cooked warm meals for them and organised groceries, blankets and helped with ways to rebuild their rooves,” she explains.

Mama Nondumiso Mpitimpiti from Amalinda Forest in the Eastern Cape

“Acts of kindness are the threads that weave the fabric of a compassionate and connected community. Backed by scientific insights, these acts have the power to transform lives, reduce stress, and create a positive ripple effect. By incorporating simple, daily acts of kindness into our lives, we contribute to a more loving and harmonious world. Let us embark on this journey of spreading love and kindness, one act at a time, to make our communities and the world a better place for all,” says Mama Nondumiso.

Mama Nondumiso makes kindness a habit at her centre and believes kindness is a way of breaking down barriers and moving beyond differences.

What better way to celebrate the month of love than with kindness! Kindness is evident in everything that the Clover Mama Afrika project stand for as they work tirelessly to empower the women of the project who then empower those around them.

“Our Mama Afrikas are really special individuals and the kindness that they show to their communities as well as the children and the elderly that are in their care should be commended! Random acts of kindness isn’t something that our Mama Afrikas celebrate once a year in February but rather every single day of the year as kindness is really at the core of everything that they do. I take my hat off to these women and the way that they care for those closest to them on a daily basis,” says Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust.

About Clover Mama Afrika

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2001. Over the years the project has hosted 440 training sessions with more than 2313 beneficiaries. Teaching and guiding strong females (lovingly called ‘Mamas’ due to their standing in their neighbourhoods) in communities all over the country, in order to build their skills and sustain and improve their own community projects. Only the most committed are enrolled and these include women looking after orphans, the elderly and those suffering from HIV/Aids.