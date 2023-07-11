How KZN Hospitals are showing Serious Signs of Life – Tshidiso Masopha – Journalist.www.sagoodnews.co.za

By : Tshidiso Masopha – Journalist.www.sagoodnews.co.za

I’ve always been terrified of public hospitals. The stench of illness and their inherent eeriness has always gotten to me. When, at the invitation of the Discovery Fund, I found out that I’d be visiting 5 public hospitals in the Umkhanyakude District, Northern Zululand, I was apprehensive to say the least. Not to mention, these hospitals are situated in some of South Africa’s poorest and most under-resourced villages.

Supermarkets, restaurants, clothing outlets, and such like amenities are hundreds of kilometres apart in the district. Hospitals are also few and far between.

That’s part of the reason why it’s so difficult for rural hospitals to attract healthcare staff. Remoteness isn’t the only issue. Low quality schooling for healthcare workers’ children, little to no job opportunities for spouses, limited opportunities for professional development and inadequate accommodation are some of the factors that deter healthcare professionals from serving in rural communities.

The Umthombo Youth Development Foundation (UYDF), supported by the Discovery Fund, has addressed this medical staffing issue since 1999. At first, working in rural South Africa was marketed to international doctors as a medical safari – a chance to witness and work in some of the most remote parts of our country; and maybe spot a few rhinos, elephants, and buffalos along the way.

Needless to say, that plan didn’t really work out.

These days, the UYDF invests in youth that are educated in a rural setting, provided these students have an interest in studying towards a health sciences degree and agree to work within the very communities they were raised in.

It makes absolute sense, doesn’t it? Considering that these medical graduates come from rural areas, they’ll be far more comfortable working in a rural hospital compared to urban graduates. Also, they’re more socially qualified than their urban counterparts since they understand the culture, language, and needs of the patients they’ll be attending to.

“It’s not easy for someone from Cape Town or Durban to fit into the setting in these rural hospitals. They just don’t understand what their patients go through on a daily basis, the local dialect, the dirt roads. It’s just too much to take in. After the first day, most of them are already applying for new jobs in other hospitals”, says Dr. Gavin MacGregor, Director of the UYDF.

Dr. MacGregor also believes that financial aid alone isn’t what these students need, no matter how capable they are, “It’s not just about throwing money at these students and expecting them to pass their subjects, they also need moral and emotional support. Which is why we allocate a mentor who they meet with monthly.”

In addition to mentorship, the students which the UYDF supports are required to complete 4 weeks of work exposure at their local hospital every year. They’re also provided with annual life skills training to equip them for the challenges that they may face on their journey to medical qualification and certification.

After an anxious 3 hour drive from Richards Bay Airport to Hlabisa hospital in Nongoma, I was made calm upon arrival. To be frank, this hospital is something of a diamond in the rough. It looks nothing like its rustic and dusty surroundings. Its facilities are especially modern and well-built since its recent renovation, financed by the KZN Department of Health.

There we met Dr Sicelo Mkhwanazi, a dentist who grew up in Umkhanyakude District. He described his hardships growing up in a poor family. He’d always dreamt of going into the medical field and was accepted for dentistry at an accredited institution. Due to financial challenges, Dr Mkhwanazi was unable to further his studies. He was introduced to UYDF who supported him through this difficult time, and he finally attained his dentistry qualification. He is currently completing his community service in dentistry at the Hlabisa Hospital.

We also chatted with audiologist Dr. Thembinkosi Malinga, who also had a difficult upbringing. He cites his desire to become an ear specialist after several school visits from existing health care graduates.

The other hospitals we visited weren’t as well maintained, but they were cleaner and better managed than I expected. One thing all these hospitals all have in common is friendly staff.

To date, the UYDF has supported 575 graduates, 98% of which are fully employed. UYDF beneficiaries are also somewhat prolific in their respective tertiary institutions, with an impressive 92% university pass rate between 2010 and 2021.

This has all been achieved with financial assistance from the Discovery Fund, along with other organisations and individual donors.

Though these neglected parts of KZN have a long way to go in terms of medical care, there’s no longer a need to attract quality doctors. These days, many of them are raised in the communities they work in.

The UYDF is changing rural hospitals in KZN for the better, one student at a time.