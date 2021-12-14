How to End Vaccine Apartheid

The October G-20 summit brought forth commitments to achieve a 70 percent vaccinated world by mid-2022. Still, efforts to achieve that goal remain hobbled by vaccine nationalism, a lack of effective global cooperation, and stymied attempts to lower the cost of production and distribution. The COVAX initiative has severely underperformed—and looks unlikely to be able to meet the world’s needs without structural change, broader support, and a widened vaccine supply base.

On Thursday, December 16, Foreign Policy, in partnership with Brand South Africa, will convene experts at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss strategies for cross-sector collaboration that can improve vaccine distribution and stop spread.

Tune in and hear from these leaders on #BridgingtheVaxDivide:

Dr. Naledi Pandor , Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, South Africa

, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, South Africa Thomas Cueni , Director General, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations

, Director General, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations Kate Elder , Senior Vaccines Policy Advisor, Doctors Without Borders Access Campaign

, Senior Vaccines Policy Advisor, Doctors Without Borders Access Campaign Fatima Hassan , Founder and Director, Health Justice Initiative

, Founder and Director, Health Justice Initiative Dr. Stavros Nicolaou , Senior Executive, Strategic Trade Development, Aspen Pharmacare Group

, Senior Executive, Strategic Trade Development, Aspen Pharmacare Group Sai D. Prasad, President, Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network; President, Quality Operations, Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

​​​Event Details:

December 16, 2021

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST

Visit our website for more details.

I look forward to seeing you online!