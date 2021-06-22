Huge Hunger Relief Initiative Ahead of Winter

Coronation doubles up its commitment to national food aid with R3-million donation to SA’s top food security organisation Food Forward SA as the country faces worsening socio-economic hardships this winter

With South Africa now officially in the grips of record unemployment, a third wave of Covid infections, a struggling economy and interrupted service delivery, including rolling blackouts, millions of South Africans will once again need food aid to survive the tough winter months.

In response to this impending human catastrophe, Coronation Fund Managers has doubled up on its commitment to food aid across all 9 provinces by donating a further R1.5-million to SA’s biggest food bank Food Forward SA. This brings its total donation to SA’s largest food security organisation to R3-million, up from R1.5-million a month ago.

The total donation unlocks more than 3.4 million meals across 9 provinces, which will be distributed to those who need it most, via 1005 beneficiary organisations.

