Huge Hunger Relief Initiative Ahead of Winter

Coronation doubles up its commitment to national food aid with R3-million donation to SA’s top food security organisation Food Forward SA as the country faces worsening socio-economic hardships this winter
With South Africa now officially in the grips of record unemployment, a third wave of Covid infections, a struggling economy and interrupted service delivery, including rolling blackouts, millions of South Africans will once again need food aid to survive the tough winter months.
In response to this impending human catastrophe, Coronation Fund Managers has doubled up on its commitment to food aid across all 9 provinces by donating a further R1.5-million to SA’s biggest food bank Food Forward SA. This brings its total donation to SA’s largest food security organisation to R3-million, up from R1.5-million a month ago.
The total donation unlocks more than 3.4 million meals across 9 provinces, which will be distributed to those who need it most, via 1005 beneficiary organisations.
Fast facts:
- A third of all the food produced in South Africa is wasted, while more than 30 million people are food insecure. This number is likely to be elevated this winter as tough socio-economic conditions worsen.
- The Stats SA quarterly labour force survey released on Tuesday shows that SA’s jobless rate has hit a new record high, at 32.6% – this is the highest level reached since the report was launched 13 years ago. However, if those who have given up on the hunt for a job are included, the rate is actually now 43.2%, while youth unemployment is a staggering 74.7%, meaning only a quarter of school-leavers under the age of 24 have a job in South Africa. (Source: DM)
- South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, according to the World Bank and Oxfam.
- FoodForward SA is currently the largest food security organisation in SA and makes a meal available at 85c a meal and are thus able to feed 1 person for R255 per year. It keeps its costs low, because it sources surplus food from the supply chain and only pays for the logistical costs associated with distributing the food.
- FoodForward SA is part of a global movement focussed on alleviating hunger and reducing the environmental impact by diverting good quality edible surplus food to where it is needed. Reducing food waste and loss is the third most effective solution for fighting climate change. For every ton of food recovered, 4 tons of greenhouse gas emissions are saved.