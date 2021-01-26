Humanitarian Response to Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique

International humanitarian organization Food for the Hungry responds to Tropical Cyclone Eloise

Food for the Hungry is mobilizing plans to support Mozambique communities following the devastating effects of the Tropical cyclone.

Beira, Mozambique (January 25, 2021) – Today, international aid organization Food for the Hungry (FH) announced its response in Mozambique following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Eloise. On January 23, 2021, category 2 Tropical Cyclone Eloise hit Sofala Province with wind gusts up to 160 kph (99 mph), moving into the coastal city of Beira resulting in widespread flooding.

To date, Tropical Cyclone Eloise has displaced 8,383 people, and damaged over 7,000 homes with approximately 176,475 people affected. FH is currently working alongside governmental organizations and peer international NGOs to bring coordinated aid to people in need in the areas of food security, shelter, and WASH. FH is now launching emergency programming in food assistance, and distribution of hygiene kits, female dignity kits, household shelter kits, shelter repair tools, and emergency kitchen kits. In the coming weeks, FH’s response will focus on providing food, emergency shelter, potable water, hygiene supplies (including support for COVID-19 protection measures), and latrines.

Having worked with hundreds of communities in Mozambique since 1987, FH is invested in the lasting solutions for the region, and will mobilize a long-term disaster relief plan. Following the initial emergency response interventions, this will focus on community rehabilitation, the infrastructure of educational and health facilities, and the recuperation of agricultural assets. Disaster risk reduction is a key element of the ongoing work of FH Mozambique. In the future, FH will continue to provide technical instruction to community leaders on observing, monitoring, and early warning of weather, climate and water-related hazards.