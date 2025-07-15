Hunger to Hope: Why Nutrition is the Missing Link in Education Equity

By Cassandra Potgieter, Head of Strategy, Marketing & Communications, SA Harvest

Every July, South Africans come together to honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy by dedicating 67 minutes to acts of service. But symbolic gestures aren’t enough to repair systemic fractures. As we mark Mandela Day this year, it’s time to ask a deeper question: What if those 67 minutes could build infrastructure for justice, not just sentiment?

As a food rescue organisation, SA Harvest, we believe we can. This year, we’re answering that question through action. Our 2025 Mandela Day campaign, Buckets of Nutrition for Matriculants, goes beyond symbolic giving. It’s designed as a tangible intervention in the ecosystem of inequality, not only by meeting learners’ immediate needs, but by mobilising corporate logistics, public participation, and food rescue infrastructure in service of systemic change. Those 67 minutes? They’re not just spent packing a bucket. They are helping to build a logistics chain, activate community networks, and distribute dignity at scale.

The campaign takes aim at one of the most overlooked but critical drivers of inequality in education: hunger.

Across South Africa, more than 800 000 Grade 12 learners will sit for their matric exams this year. Yet behind the exam papers lie stark realities — learners studying on empty stomachs, walking long distances to school, sharing homes where food is scarce, if not absent. In many communities that SA Harvest serve, preparing for matric is less about study tips and more about survival strategies. It’s a crisis that’s easy to overlook until you sit with the numbers.

Food insecurity is not just a social injustice. It’s a neurological, developmental and economic emergency. Ultimately, an educational barrier. Nutrition directly influences brain development, concentration, memory, and mental health. In households where learners skip meals to stretch the family budget, school becomes less a space for opportunity and more a test of survival.

And while many rightly point out that South Africa produces enough food to feed its population, we discard nearly 10 million tonnes of edible food annually, a third of what we produce as a country. That waste costs the country more than R61.5 billion a year, according to the same report. In essence, our hunger crisis isn’t one of scarcity. Our crisis is made of broken systems, wasted abundance, and missed opportunities.

SA Harvest does the work to intercept that failure. Our model of food rescue reclaims edible surplus and redistributes it through a national network of vetted community-based organisations. But we do more than redistribute. We track every kilogram, every kilometre, every route and every recipient, because real change requires rigour, not just goodwill.

The Buckets of Nutrition campaign is an extension of this ethos. Each bucket (filled with nutritious shelf-stable food, basic hygiene products, and essential exam stationery) is designed with dignity in mind. These are not handouts. They’re interventions. They’re bridges to exam success, to restored self-worth, and to the possibility of a different future.

But we cannot do this alone. It will take hands, hearts, and hard infrastructure. That’s why we’ve partnered with the Road Freight Association, whose members are donating warehouse space, trucks, and time to move these buckets across South Africa. On the ground, partners like Amdec at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg and Pavilion Mall in Durban are offering their spaces not just as venues, but as platforms for visibility, generosity, and shared purpose. These public activations allow individuals, corporates, and communities to show up (and to be seen showing up) for something bigger than themselves. It’s a living example of how industries can stand in solidarity with youth, not just symbolically, but structurally.

Last year, over 350 volunteers helped us pack 2 879 buckets across three cities. This year, we aim to go further, because the need has only grown. And because we’ve seen firsthand what happens when you place power, not pity, at the heart of giving.

Cassandra Potgieter leads Strategy, Marketing, and Communications at SA Harvest, where her focus is on building partnerships that drive long-term solutions to hunger in South Africa. With a background in behavioural science and organisational psychology, she works across sectors to connect data, logistics, and storytelling in service of social change. Cassandra brings over 20 years of experience to her work, drawing on both corporate and non-profit worlds. She believes in the quiet power of collective action and is deeply committed to amplifying the voices of those at the frontlines of food insecurity and systemic inequality.

About SA Harvest

SA Harvest is South Africa’s fastest-growing food rescue organisation, transforming food security and environmental sustainability through strategic supply-chain innovation. To date, SA Harvest has distributed over 88 million meals, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, food waste, and plastic pollution by diverting surplus food away from landfills.