Hungry Lion Brings the Heat this Winter

Hungry Lion generously donated blankets and umbrellas to the residents of Philippi, Gugulethu, Atlantis and Ceres, bringing warmth and heat to those in desperate need. This initiative was driven in partnership with CoronaCare and various local NGO’s.

Being a Proudly South African brand, and in line with their ethos of SHARE MORE, Hungry Lion always looks for ways to care and show compassion to the communities they serve. With the onset of the freezing cold and rainy conditions, Hungry Lion, with assistance from CoronaCare and various other NGO’s, donated blankets and umbrellas to in-need families in various Western Cape communities. “Our mission was to bring relief, comfort and warmth to those affected by the cold and wet conditions we’ve experienced this winter, and this project helped us achieve our objective and bring hope to those who need it”, explains Tashalene Reid Chief Marketing Officer for Hungry Lion.