Hyundai Automotive South Africa Driving a Love for Reading

Recently, Hyundai Automotive South Africa partnered with one of its network schools, Thembimfundo Primary School in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, to create a special challenge to help encourage learners to read more.

Aligning with a growing global trend, the Silent Reading initiative saw the school’s more than 800 learners participate in a synchronised school-wide hour of silent reading from 10am.

Christine Masinga, HR Director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa, said: “The ultimate goal is to increase learners’ daily reading time by at least one additional hour, whether that is at school or at home. We want to move reading from an occasional activity to a daily habit.”

Masinga said the company’s ongoing investment in building and supporting libraries at schools, as well as the Literacy Day event at Thembimfundo Primary, formed part of its commitment to promote a culture of reading. Hyundai Automotive South Africa unveiled the school library at Thembimfundo Primary in February 2023.

According to Masinga, the benefits of increased reading are many, including cognitive, language and communication skills, as well as mental wellbeing.

“We must do everything we can to encourage an appetite for, and a love for reading, especially in minds that are still developing and absorbing information,” Masinga added.

She said that the company hoped to roll out the Silent Reading initiative to the rest of its network of supported schools as part of its continued investment into literacy and education.

Since 2013, the automotive company has built 22 libraries at schools across the greater Gauteng area as part of its commitment to promote a culture of reading. The company is scheduled to unveil its 23rd library on 5 November 2025. The newest addition to the company’s network of school libraries is set to be Erasmus Monareng Secondary in Vosloorust.

The school library programme has seen its network partner and secondary schools receive fully-equipped libraries which include furniture, as well as equipment such as laptops and projectors. The initiative has also created additional employment opportunities and the company provides salary support for librarians. Hyundai Automotive South Africa furthermore ensures the library facilities receive regular maintenance and updates.