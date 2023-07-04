SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
If you want to understand the complexity of the SA/BRICS/G7 relationship, read this:

JP Landman

Political & Trend Analyst

 

 

 

 

 

Integrating economics and foreign policy

‘The ignorance of geopolitical minds about economics is matched only by the economics profession’s ignorance about foreign policy.’ So says the author of a new biography of Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser, in response to a question about his subject’s view of the international trading system. ‘Alas, like most foreign policy strategists, including Henry Kissinger, George Kennan, Madeleine Albright and so on, Zbig did not engage much with economics.’

