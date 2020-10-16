Imagine a Future of No Hunger

World Food Day is on 16 October and it’s a day that shines an all-important light on food security and nutrition. With around 820 million people going hungry around the world and approximately 6.8 million people affected by hunger in South Africa (and rising amid COVID-19), we need to set our sights on the future — where sustainable food systems provide affordable and healthy food for all, and decent livelihoods for food workers, while protecting our natural resources and biodiversity.

From school feeding schemes, to food production and reducing food waste, click here to find out how some organisations are making a difference to food security in South Africa.

Keep swiping to help make a difference.