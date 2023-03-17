Impala Rustenburg donates 5 000 HIV test kits to Tapologo Hospice

Rustenburg, March 2023 – Impala Rustenburg has continued with its support of the health of surrounding communities by donating 5 000 rapid HIV test kits to Tapologo Hospice. Tapologo, as a non-profit organisation, gives home-based care to many people in the Bojanala communities.

These test kits provide a rapid screening result for people wanting to know their current HIV status and for people who may have signs and symptoms which may be HIV related.

The first step in the successful management of HIV is knowing one’s status and these kits now enable health care workers to do this for their patients.

Says Mark Munroe, Chief Executive at Impala Rustenburg, “At Impala, we are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our team and of the local community. This initiative follows our previous efforts to assist our mine-communities with COVID-19, and we are proud to continue our work in helping those in need. We believe that by working together, we can make a real difference in the fight against these diseases.”

Pictured is Mark Munroe, Chief Executive at Impala Rustenburg, with representatives from the Impala Hospital and Tapologo Hospice.

For more information, please contact:

Aimee de Bruyn

E-mail: aimee.debruyn@implats.co.za