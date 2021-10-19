Imperial Reinforces its Commitment to Road Safety During Transport Month #ThisIsUs

Imperial’s key initiatives to drive road safety in South Africa, including its annual ‘Car Seats for Kids’ initiative, in partnership with Wheel Well and 947, as well as providing ‘walking seat belts’ to underprivileged children, in partnership with the Bakwena N1N4 Toll Route Concessionaire, have begun to commemorate Transport Month this October.

“As a significant user of roads and as part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our drivers, communities and future generations, Imperial continues to give the gift of safety to ensure that we are a part of the change that we want to see on our roads,” says Esha Mansingh, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations at Imperial.

Niki Cronje, Imperial’s Vice President of Marketing, Sponsorships & Brand adds, “As travel restrictions are easing, we are likely to see a strong increase in road usage which makes restarting and enforcing such campaigns a critical step in ensuring safer roads for South African road users.”

Imperial & 947 Car Seats for Kids

The ‘Car Seats for Kids’ campaign has become synonymous with the Imperial brand, collecting over 13,500 car seats over the past ten years.

“This year, we have partnered with 947 to get as many car seats donated as possible and we are calling on everyone drop-off new or used car seats directly at any Supa Quick outlet or at Wheel Well,” says Cronje.

Bakwena N1N4 Toll Route Concessionaire – School Activation

We have also partnered with the Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire to deliver road safety education and lifesaving accessories to children at eight underprivileged schools in Hammanskraal.

“At Bakwena, road safety is our priority when it comes to building, maintaining and upgrading the N1N4 route, including the safety and well-being of the communities that reside alongside it”, says Solomon Kganyago, Chief Operating Officer at Bakwena. “This road safety initiative is one of the many projects that we roll-out within the schools along our route, not just during Transport Month but throughout the year”.

