In celebration of Human Rights Day, let’s empower youth



As Human Rights Day approaches, we are reminded of the significance of this day in the history of our nation and the ongoing struggle for justice, equality, and dignity for all South Africans. At Columba Leadership, we believe that empowering youth with the values of human rights is essential for building a brighter and more inclusive future for our country.



Understanding Human Rights Day:

Observed annually on March 21st, commemorates the Sharpeville massacre of 1960 when peaceful protesters were brutally shot by police during a demonstration against the apartheid pass laws. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding human rights and fighting against oppression in all its forms.

Empowering South African Youth:

At Columba Leadership, we are committed to empowering South African youth with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to become effective leaders and agents of positive change in their communities. Through our programmes, we instill the principles of human rights, equality, and social justice, empowering young people to stand up for their rights and the rights of others.

Our work in action:

Through our leadership programme, we support youth to champion change in support of the rights and dignity of people. We encourage critical thinking, empathy, and active citizenship, equipping youth with the tools to advocate for justice and equality in their schools, neighborhoods, and beyond.

Celebrating diversity and inclusion:

Human Rights Day is also a time to celebrate the diversity of our nation and embrace the richness of our cultural heritage. At Columba Leadership, we celebrate diversity and promote inclusivity, recognizing that every young person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their background, race, gender, or socio-economic status.

Join us in making a difference:

As we commemorate Human Rights Day this year, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of human rights and building a more just and equitable society for all. Together, we can create a future where every young person has the opportunity to thrive and contribute positively to our nation’s development.

Ways to support:

Corporate Donations: Consider making a corporate donation on behalf of your organization demonstrating your commitment to corporate social responsibility and ethical leadership.

Individual Contributions: Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Your personal contribution can empower young leaders and drive positive change in South Africa.

Learn more about how you can support Columba Leadership by visiting our website www.columba.org.za or contacting us directly at Laura@columba.org.za.

Closing thoughts:

As we reflect on the significance of Human Rights Day, let us remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us in the struggle for freedom and equality. Let us also look to the future with hope and optimism, knowing that together, we can build a South Africa where human rights are upheld, and the potential of every young person is realized.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to the work of Columba Leadership. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of South African youth and create a more just and inclusive society for generations to come.

