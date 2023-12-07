IN IT Foundation in Spirit of Giving – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Blessed is the hand that gives rather than receives. In It Foundation based in Kagiso recently donated food parcels, toiletries and sport facilities to Funcedo Children Centre based in Westonaria on 25 Friday November 2023.

IN IT Foundation was established in October 2021 as an advocacy for the impoverished communities and organizations in West Rand. The founders saw that there was a need for help for the less fortunate as poverty is too much, lack of family planning, high crime, substance abuse amongst Youth, school dropouts, teenage pregnancy and negative lifestyle is ubiquitous. The Foundation took upon itself to try and resolve these social illnesses by motivating and inspiring a different mindset amongst to the Youth with the aim of encouraging them to achieve their dreams and goals despite the challenges at home and within the community.

The purpose of the donations of food parcels, toiletries and sport facilities and books to young girls and boys of the shelter was to create a positive and loving environment for these children. It was a day where different indigenous games where played and fun was had to say someone out there does care about you.

As a Chairperson of the Foundation Mrs. Ntaoleng Mpholo said,’We cater for all those in need of our assistance. With that said, we have not yet worked with people from disabilities, old age, and Youth organizations in different parts of West Rand. Our mission is to create advocacy with these organizations in the coming year’.

As a Board Director Mr. Esau Moji said.’ Through our foundation, we try to practice Spirit of Ubuntu as black people and lend a helping hand were its needed most and create a positive environment for all to live in a balanced society. This December, we will be embarking on other projects similar to these ones just to create a wonderful Christmas atmosphere for everyone’.

At the end of the event, children were served with lunch and donations of toiletries to take home.