In the July Spotlight at Zip Zap

On June 5th, at the Zip Zap Dome, our Dare2Dream students took centre stage for their Mid-Year Evaluations, showcasing the results of their hard work and dedication over the past six months. From unexpected new specialities to innovative performances, each student delivered a captivating display that underscored their growth, commitment and passion for the performing arts.

As we look ahead, we remain inspired by their achievements and eagerly anticipate the continued growth and success of each student in the Dare2Dream programme.

Your support is crucial in empowering these young artists through our Dare2Dream programme. Consider donating today to help sustain and expand this transformative initiative, enabling more aspiring performers to realise their dreams.