Inaugural Play Your Part Worship Night Concert to be Headlined by Lebo Sekgobela and Brian Temba

[Johannesburg, June, 4, 2020] Brand South Africa is hosting an inaugural two-part online gospel music show on Sunday 7 June 2020 to be headlined by iconic South African musicians, Lebo Sekgobela and Brian Temba. This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the country’s move to COVID-19 alert level 3 of lock down. The concert, which will be streamed live on Brand South Africa’s Facebook and YouTube pages, will run over a period of two weeks with a line-up of leading performers including Lebohang Kgapola and Loyiso Bala.

Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini says that the concert aims to encourage South Africans to remain focused on key principles of the country’s strategy to combat COVID-19, which includes social distancing. “We are aware that people have not been able to go to their places of worship, due to COVID-19, but wish to remind everyone not to take their eyes off the ball. COVID-19 is still facing us every day. It is therefore crucial for us as South Africans, to continue practicing measures to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.”

“As President Ramaphosa stated, it is time for us to intensify our efforts and deepen our cooperation. It is only through solidarity and compassion that we can move ahead as one people, united in action that we can overcome this pandemic,” said Manzini, adding that the Play Your Part Worship Night, is an effort to thank all South Africans for playing their part to help us flatten the curve. Manzini says that the Play Your Part initiative “aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone,” she concludes.

The second performance is set to take place on 14 June 2020 with performances by accomplished musicians, Loyiso Bala and Lebohang Kgapola.

