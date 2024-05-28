Innocent Masuku: from mischievous to mesmerising

To a backdrop of roaring applause and comments like “you’re the one to beat”, “incredible” and “flawless”, Innocent Masuku won the public vote and was the first to be put through to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent. We couldn’t be prouder or more excited and can’t wait to see his stellar performance at the finals.

Innocent Masuku has taken the world by storm with his captivating audition for Britain’s Got Talent (BGT). The moment he stepped on stage with his megawatt smile, you just knew he was going to capture the hearts of the judges and audience alike. And he did with his megawatt performance.

Innocent received a scholarship from the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust towards his Masters in Opera at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.