International Emmy Award for African series produced by locals

My Better World, a 55-episode African TV series produced by South Africa’s Fundi Films in collaboration with Johannesburg-based MAAN Creative for Impact(Ed) International (formerly Discovery Learning Alliance), won an International Emmy Award for the Kids: Factual & Entertainment category at the prestigious award ceremony in New York on 21 November.

The series follows the adventures of six African teens as they navigate the complex challenges of school, family and friendship.

My Better World has already been broadcast across 5 African countries with a reach of 140 million, with more broadcasters and countries to follow soon. With an average of 1.4 million viewers weekly, it was one of Kenya’s most popular shows and the number one kids’ show in Kenya. “My Better World embodies the best of what media can and should do – draw audiences on its entertainment merit, telling the stories that matter most, and leaving them empowered to improve their lives and the lives of those around them,” says Ivy Denge from Citizen TV in Kenya.