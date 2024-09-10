International Gynaecological Health Day: One doctor’s quest into researching Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives

During his travels in South America, after finishing high school and taking a four-year hiatus to explore the world, Dr Marcel Loubser, specialising in family medicine, encountered volunteer doctors whose dedication to serving underprivileged communities left a profound impact on him. “The passion and love these doctors had for serving underprivileged communities inspired me to do the same,” he recalls.

The 2022/2023 Discovery Foundation Rural Individual Award recipient’s journey into medicine was unconventional yet deeply inspiring. Following that extended break, he faced challenges in gaining entry into a medical programme. To bridge this gap, he studied engineering for a year, which eventually enabled him to qualify for medical school.

This International Gynaecological Health Day (IGHD), we highlight Dr Loubser’s remarkable commitment to addressing gynaecological health issues, particularly in underserved communities. A report by Statistics South Africa states that “an increase in unwanted births from 1998 to 2016 was noticeable by age, year of birth of women, highest level of education and household wealth.” According to the study, in both 1998 and 2016, the percentage of unwanted births decreased as education levels increased, meaning the difference in outcomes for women could be as complex and simplistic as where they lived or went to school.

The aim of IGHD is to enhance awareness of gynaecological health and celebrate the contributions of global healthcare professionals dedicated to this field. In contemporary times, the global healthcare system is increasingly recognising the unique needs of women, offering services that span from adolescence through motherhood to menopause.

Serving the Witzenberg community

For his community service, Dr Loubser was placed at Ceres District Hospital, a rural facility in the Witzenberg area, approximately two hours from Cape Town. Motivated by his experiences in South America, he aspired to serve communities with limited access to quality healthcare.

“I kind of fell in love with the idea of being a good doctor in a place where people don’t have access to good doctors.”

Now a third-year registrar specialising in Family Medicine, Dr Loubser dedicates a significant time to the labour ward and high-risk Obstetrics clinic. “I developed this passion for maternal and child healthcare, and having good outcomes for our mothers and newborn babies,” he explains.

Dr Loubser’s observations in the Witzenberg area highlighted a critical gap in the use of contraceptives. “I saw how few women really use contraceptives properly or know about various methods of contraception,” he says. This realisation prompted him to research the knowledge, attitudes, and practices of women regarding long-acting reversible contraception (LARC).

Impact on maternal and neonatal mortality

At the core of Dr Loubser’s research is the ambition to reduce unwanted pregnancies and improve maternal and neonatal mortality rates. The neonatal mortality rate is a critical indicator, defined as the number of deaths during the first 28 days of life per 1,000 live births in a given year. “The trend that I’ve been seeing is that unfortunately a lot of the neonatal or antenatal deaths are from mothers that weren’t planning the pregnancies, or already on their fourth or fifth pregnancies. A lot of the time they choose inadequate methods of contraception,” he observes.

To gather data, Dr Loubser employs questionnaires distributed to clinic visitors. “It’s simple questions regarding their knowledge about it, how they feel about contraception, and what they are currently practising when it comes to contraception,” he explains. Emphasising the importance of voluntary participation, he adds, “I’m using research assistants who are not doctors or nurses. I didn’t want this strange balance of power. I wanted to use someone from the area, who’s a local, and on the same level as the patient so they can actually have the freedom to say no.”

Dr Loubser is particularly concerned about women relying on short-term contraceptives like injectables. “It might be a woman who has just lost a baby and now uses an injectable that works for three months. I really want to see why that is and if there’s something we can offer them to break this perpetual cycle,” he says.

Vision for a successful healthcare sector

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 73 million induced abortions take place worldwide each year. Dr Loubser envisions a healthcare sector that excels in delivering quality services, particularly in reproductive health. “Unplanned pregnancies are at the higher and lower spectrums of the ages, so unplanned or unwanted pregnancies are more in older females and younger girls. And so we know complication rates in pregnancies are higher for those two age ranges as well,” he explains.

Dr Loubser says, “If we can effectively prevent pregnancies in ladies that don’t want to get pregnant, then for me that would be a success. Having someone in control of their future, preventing poor outcomes, preventing morbidity and mortality. If we can make a difference in a couple of people’s lives, that’s already a success, it doesn’t necessarily have to change the whole district,” adding that effective contraception can significantly enhance a woman’s control over her future.

International Gynaecological Health Day serves to dispel cultural and sexual taboos, build confidence, and provide information on specific gynaecological issues in an open and friendly forum. Women’s health deserves as much attention as men’s, as healthcare needs impact women differently. Through research, education, and compassionate care, Dr Loubser is improving gynaecological health and paving the way for a healthier future for women in the Witzenberg area and beyond.