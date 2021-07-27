International Hotel School Launches Rebuild KZN Scholarship Fund

Innovative fund offers stricken Durban youth up to 50% scholarships for August intake

The International Hotel School (IHS) has announced a R3 million scholarship fund to provide financial assistance to potential learners impacted by the recent unrest.

All students who enroll at the Durban campus for the July 2021 intake before Tuesday, 10 August who have been victims of Kwazulu-Natal’s social upheaval, will be eligible for a scholarship of up to 50% of their fees towards their year of study.

Mike Lambert, CEO of Invictus Education Group, the holding company for IHS says the impact of the social unrest has been devastating for many families and communities in certain parts of our country. KwaZulu-Natal has been the most affected and the social and economic impact is vast.

“This has been an extraordinary event and the International Hotel School wants to contribute in an extraordinary manner,” Mike explains. “That’s why we have established the Rebuild KZN Scholarship Fund. Our purpose of Educate, Empower and Employ is not taken lightly and we as a team feel this is the right thing to do.”

The International Hotel School understands the importance that education serves in solving economic hardships and building a nation. By offering scholarships to affected students, IHS seeks to help these individuals take control of their lives and their futures, all of which will contribute to rebuilding the province.

“So many young people who dreamt of starting their studies have had to put their plans on hold as the money set aside for their education is being used to repair businesses and homes. Our Rebuild KZN Scholarship Fund means these youngsters don’t have to wait, they will be able start their journeys towards a career in the Hospitality Industry as planned,” says Mike.

Africa’s top Hotel and Management School, IHS offers a wide range of nationally accredited and internationally recognised Degree, Diploma, Higher Certificate and National Certificate qualifications in Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts. With over 30 000 graduates who are now working all over the world, IHS is proud of the fact that 93% of its graduates are placed in full-time employment upon completion of their courses.

“Obviously the industry has been impacted by Covid on a worldwide scale, but our training has continued. We have pioneered a progressive online learning platform with pathways ranging from short courses to full-scale qualifications,” Mike says.

The scholarship is applicable to all of the IHS programmes starting in August 2021 at the Durban Campus. Should potential students need any advice on selecting from the range of accredited qualifications, information is available on the IHS website, or they can also contact the School.

To apply for the scholarship, candidates will follow the usual online application process and send this together with the requested supporting documentation and a motivation. Each application will be reviewed individually and on their own merit. Should the candidates require a student loan, information about this facility is also available at the IHS website.

“Through our Rebuild KZN Scholarship Fund, we are giving young South African’s the opportunity to keep their dreams of a career in the Hospitality Sector alive. This will ensure they have the skills and knowledge they need for career advancement, which will help them to play an active role in rebuilding the regional economy.” Mike concludes.

Go to www.hotelschool.co.za to apply today.