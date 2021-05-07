International Nurses Day – Wednesday 12 May 2021

FROM ZERO TO HERO!!!

By Sister Tere Basson, Founder of the Exceptional Nurse Campaign

There has never been a better time in history to pay special attention and show appreciation to the Exceptional Nurses of our nation. They have been the life boat with ventilators, oxygen and essential medical care to thousands of patients drowning in the rough seas of the Covid Pandemic. In years past, nurses have often felt overlooked and often undervalued. But when the World Health Organization declared 2020 as “The Year of the Nurse” a Global Pandemic was not anticipated. Since then everything has at last changed!

TODAY, AND EVERY DAY, WE HONOUR AND VALUE OUR NURSES! THANK YOU!!!

People have realized that nurses are not only the beating heart of the medical profession but the backbone of every healthcare facility in every country of the world! Making up 70% of the healthcare workers serving on the Covid Frontline, nurses have continuously risked their lives to save others. They deserve to be honored and valued for the selfless work that they do. On this very special day, Florence Nightingale’s Birthday, we express our heartfelt THANKS to all Exceptional Nurses of our nation!

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF SOUTH AFRICA ‘RAN OUT’ OF NURSES?

The Covid Pandemic has shone the spotlight on the critical shortage of professional nurses, not only in South Africa, but all over the world. The national Department of Health now faces the massive challenge of raising more funding, not only to open many more professional nursing posts, but to train more nurses! Patient/ staff ratios are currently high in public healthcare facilities, sometimes reaching 25<1. The South African Nursing Council (SANC) statistics report a decrease of + 9,000 nurses each year (emigration, retirement or death) with only + 3,400 newly qualified nurses being added to the SANC Registration and subsequently, the countries Nursing Workforce annually.

The GOOD NEWS is that the Department of Health has appointed Dr. Kobie Marais, an exceptional nurse and Director of Nurse Education and Training, to lead a team of experts to address this urgent issue. The Strategic Plan will be announced soon and we are excited to see Nurse Education, Training and Practice rise to an outstanding level of excellence in South Africa, within the next few years.

THE WORST IS OVER BUT THE BATTLE NOT IS STILL TO BE WON!

We are sending a message out to the beautiful people of South Africa: Let’s keep cheering our nurses on as they bravely endure this Covid Marathon. The journey has been long but we believe the battle is almost done! Let’s keep encouraging them to not to give up until they have crossed the Covid Finishing Line!

FOR THE MONTH OF MAY……

If you or a loved one have been on the receiving end of compassion and kindness from an exceptional nurse, how about expressing gratitude to the all staff at your nearest public hospital or community clinic? A meaningful thank you card, flowers or home-baked treats all go a long way in showing gratitude in a tangible way. Round up your family and friends, mobilize colleagues and your company to help. We need to shout out a huge THANK YOU to our Exceptional Nurses, on behalf of our BEAUTIFUL RAINBOW nation!

THE NIGHT RUN SERIES to honour NURSES/HEALTHCARE WORKERS: Hosted by The Exceptional Nurse Campaign, the exciting 7km Night Runs will take place all over our nation, on every Saturday night of September, 2021. Open to all, not only healthcare workers, the entry fee will be R100 per person. Profits from the Night Run Series will be used towards bursaries for deserving student nurses. For more information please check out our website: www.theexceptionalnurse.co.za Contact The Exceptional Nurse Campaign on: admin@theexceptionalnurse.co.za We also have a Facebook page.