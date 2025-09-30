INTERNATIONAL SIGN LANGUAGE DAY: Sign Language interpreters ensure Deaf audiences are part of the national conversation / 23 September

Celebrating International Sign Language Day with voices that matter

International Sign Language Day was on 23 September, Newzroom Afrika is shining a spotlight on the critical role of Sign Language interpreters in bringing Deaf audiences into the heart of the national conversation.

Two Sign Language interpreters, Pumza Sikumba and Khetha Mbatha from Izindaba Zethu and Iindaba Zethu, isiZulu and isiXhosa news bulletins, on DStv channel 163, powered by Newzroom Afrika, share why their work goes beyond interpreting. It is about creating access, amplifying voices, and ensuring Deaf audiences receive the news in the language that speaks to their community.

South African Sign Language (SASL) is rich with regional and cultural variations, much like spoken languages. Having interpreters across different channels helps ensure that Deaf viewers from diverse communities are represented and correctly signed to, making news truly inclusive.

Yet despite the official recognition of SASL in 2023, the Deaf community continues to face daily challenges. Many learners are still taught by teachers who cannot sign fluently, limiting education outcomes. Access to healthcare, justice, and employment is often hindered by the lack of qualified interpreters and lingering stigma, while news and emergency broadcasts are not always fully accessible. These barriers keep the community on the margins of national life, making the role of interpreters on mainstream platforms all the more vital.

For Sikumba, interpreting for Iindaba Zethu is more than a job.

“Newzroom Afrika is a newsroom that doesn’t just report the news; it opens doors. Its bold commitment to inclusivity and telling South African stories in African languages, including South African Sign Language, excites me. Every bulletin is a chance to innovate and to show that accessibility can be dynamic and news-breaking,” she says.

Her career highlight came when interpreting at the World Federation of the Deaf Congress, where her work was recognised internationally:

“Seeing Deaf people from across the globe engage with and appreciate my interpreting was unforgettable. It affirmed that South African Sign Language has a powerful place on the world stage.”

Mbatha, who works with Izindaba Zethu (DStv channel 163), echoes the importance of accessibility and inclusion:

“From the moment you walk into Newzroom Afrika sister station, there’s a vibrant energy and real sense of belonging. For me, it’s not just about delivering news—it’s about creating access and amplifying the voices of communities too often left behind.”

Newzroom Afrika remains committed to inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that Deaf audiences are not left out of the national conversation, but are an integral part of it.