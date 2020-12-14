Introducing the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria

The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP) has a jam-packed programme for the upcoming holiday season.

The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP) has a jam-packed programme for the upcoming holiday season. The centre is open to the public every day throughout the period from 10am – 5pm, except on Christmas Day, 25 December and New Year’s Day, 1 January 2021.

On 16 December at 10am, the Javett-UP hosts a screening of Steven Motena’s 27 Steps to Freedom, a 20-minute documentary which addresses and questions themes around the liberation of South African history.

The documentary screening will be followed by a tour of carefully selected artworks on exhibit in the Javett-UP which tie-in with the subject matter including the effects of colonisation in South Africa, and ending with the contemporary state of the country.

We are a collaborative multidisciplinary space that encourages engagement with the art of Africa, providing a platform for education and learning.

To commemorate the Day of Reconciliation, on Wednesday, 16 December patrons will be taken on ‘A Walk Through History’ – a collection of artworks that are imbued with breath-taking historical events and stories that give a unique perspective on South Africa’s rich history. At 10:00 the centre will host a screening of Steven Motena’s, 52 Steps to Democracy, a 20-minute historical documentary which addresses and questions themes around and towards liberation of South African history.

This is followed by a guided tour at 10:30, which commences with the effects of colonisation on South Africa and ends with the contemporary state of the country.

Later that same day, the Javett-UP will transform into a musical centre. At 12:30 we will host an indigenous music workshop facilitated by Leon Leanaphuti Moloi, a marimba teacher and multi- instrumentalist. Moloi will facilitate a fun historical information session about the instruments, followed by a brief workshopping of instruments such as uhadi and makhoyane (bows) and mchingo (reed flute). Participants will then be invited to play and create music together. All are welcome.

At 2pm, we will host jazz musician, vocalist, and composer Josie Matabola. A Pretoria native, she has performed at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz and worked with Salim Washington, Sello Galane, Judith Sephuma, Sol and various bands. She will perform with a trio (piano, bass, and drums).

Limited entry so bookings are essential! Please mail connect@javettup.art